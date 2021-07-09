Advertisement

Bennington sugar shack destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington business is helping out a local farm after its sugarhouse was destroyed in a fire.

The Pownal Fire Department says Armstrong Farm’s sugar shack caught fire early Thursday morning.

To help out, Bennington Pizza House is offering 10% of their sales through the weekend to help the Armstrongs out.

In a Facebook post they say, “Small business is hard enough, farming is harder. Please reach out and support this cornerstone of our community in any way you can.”

We are devastated to hear of the fire at Armstrong's Sugar House last night. 10% of all sales at Bennington Pizza House...

Posted by Bennington Pizza House on Thursday, July 8, 2021

