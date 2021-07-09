Bennington sugar shack destroyed in fire

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington business is helping out a local farm after its sugarhouse was destroyed in a fire.

The Pownal Fire Department says Armstrong Farm’s sugar shack caught fire early Thursday morning.

To help out, Bennington Pizza House is offering 10% of their sales through the weekend to help the Armstrongs out.

In a Facebook post they say, “Small business is hard enough, farming is harder. Please reach out and support this cornerstone of our community in any way you can.”

