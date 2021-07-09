Advertisement

Building an electric grid for the future

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The recent spell of hot weather had local power companies asking residents to conserve electricity, yet at the same time, we’re being encouraged to purchase electric vehicles to protect the environment. How are we to make sense of it all?

Many utilities, including Green Mountain Power, are working toward building a more decentralized grid that relies on battery power. So, how do we get from here to there?

Darren Perron spoke with Mads Almassalkhi, an assistant professor of electrical engineering at the University of Vermont, about the challenges and opportunities of the smart grids of the future.

