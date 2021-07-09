Burlington man arrested following attempted officer assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man has been released on conditions after police say he threatened to kill family members and punched a cop car.

Police say it all happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Burlington responded to a domestic assault on North Avenue with reports of the man having a hammer.

When police arrived, they were immediately met by Dakota Ducharme.

He sprinted toward a police cruiser and punched the passenger side window multiple times. The officer didn’t have a chance to get out.

Other officers showed tasers and were able to arrest and de-escalate Ducharme.

He was arraigned on domestic assault and attempted assault of law enforcement charges. He was released on conditions.

