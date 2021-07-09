Burlington program offers LNA training to community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens in Burlington’s BIPOC community are kickstarting health care careers thanks to a new city initiative.

Over 10 weeks, 35 people will be selected to participate in “Moving On, Moving Up,” a program allowing participants to earn Licensed Nursing Assistant certification. Those who complete the training and pass the state licensing test can leave the free course with their LNA certification in hand.

Most students in the program are people of color, including immigrants and refugees. The goal is to pipeline graduates to local facilities facing staffing shortages, while supporting underserved and low-income communities.

“I’ve faced a lot of obstacles in life and this has been a great opportunity to further my education and be a stepping stone to go further in the medical field and become an RN,” said Saneya Stewart, one of the program participants.

About $130,000 in federal funding is paying for the project. Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office oversees the program and is still accepting applications.

