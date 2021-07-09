In close vote, Rockingham board picks new bridge plan

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Rockingham have voted to replace a deteriorating bridge by building a new one further north.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Rockingham Select Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday in favor of the $7.2 million plan. A pedestrian bridge will be built where the current Depot Street Bridge is after it’s removed.

The board had rejected moving the bridge location two years ago as too costly. The Vermont Agency of Transportation then found serious financial consequences with rebuilding in the current spot.

