Enosburg Falls farm named Dairy of the Year

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has a new Dairy Farm of the Year.

The McGarry Dairy Farm in Enosburg Falls earned the top award for 2021. It’s been run by husband-and-wife, Diane Cotellessa and Ed McGarry since 1993 and milks about 115 cows.

Their son, Brian, recently earned an agricultural degree from Virginia Tech and is ready to continue the family business into a second generation. “It gives me an opportunity to continue something that we’ve grown up with and hopefully continue to excel at. My parents excelled when they dairy farmed and hopefully I can continue that and do a good job moving forward,” Brian said.

The farm-of-the-year committee says judges consider family involvement, and future, big-picture planning when picking the winner.

You can see the full profile of McGarry Dairy Farm Monday on Channel 3′s “Across the Fence” at 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.