Essex Junction couple opens donut bus as pandemic project

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat to go with your morning coffee, there is a pandemic product right in Essex Junction.

Sweet Wheels VT been pumping out donuts on Pearl Street for a few weeks now and so far it’s been a hit. “It’s not as easy as I thought, there is a ton of donut science, especially with cake donuts,” said Andrew Machanic, the owner of the donut truck.

While Sweet Wheels is the new business on the block, Machanic says the concept dates back years. “Suddenly it hit me, I said, ‘donuts,’” he said. A walk on the beach with his wife led to an idea. That idea, combined with the free time of a global pandemic, led to a bus not carrying kids, but dough. “To get in a different lane -- so to speak -- get in the slow lane.”

That slow lane meant an attempt at donuts. The former owners of the Swingin Pinwheel took six months during the pandemic to create a mobile donut shop. Then he hit the kitchen for another six. “You know, getting the right consistency, getting the right crunch on the outside, the right fluffiness on the inside. We didn’t want anything too heavy,” said Machanic.

And it’s no easy task. Donuts ranging from the classic Vermont maple, to triple chocolate, to specials like currant or pina colada. They also offer coffee and juice to wash it down.

But only having a few weeks under their belt, Machanic says they have a long way to go. “Always trying to find a more efficient way to do something, a better way to do something, it makes it -- it keeps it interesting,” said Machanic. And as they continue to perfect the operation, the science, and the business, he’s glad the community welcomed them in and hopes to grow from here. “It’s definitely been steady and keeping us going, but we hope to grow from here. Unless I had a longer extension cord, we will stay put for the time being. We have considered moving to venues, offering possibly private, catered events. We are thinking maybe we can try the fair next year, which is right there.”

They are open Wednesday to Friday from 6:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. On weekends, they are open from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until sold out.

