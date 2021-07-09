Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Family members of a murdered Clinton County, New York, woman are speaking out.

“It’s just really tragic,” said Megan Bordeau, the sister of 46-year-old Chrisie Luebbers, the Schuyler Falls woman found dead this week at home at 98 Blake Road.

Police on Wednesday arrested the homeowners, Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, on charges of second-degree murder, but have so far released few details other than that the couple stole Luebbers’ car.

Bordeau says they come from a big family with three sisters and three brothers. “My regret is not spending more time with her than I could have,” Bordeau said. “She was just the life of the family.”

Bordeau says her sister was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. “She was always smiling. She was always in a happy mood. She was kind, she was loving. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone if they needed it. She was nice to people, even to people who didn’t deserve it,” Bordeau said.

Luebbers was originally from Middlebury but lived in Lyon Mountain with her husband, John. Bordeau says she had kids, grandkids, and a lot of friends. Luebbers’ daughter, Kelsy, says her mom loved to spoil her grandkids rotten.

“A lot of people cared about her,” Bordeau said. “We are so hurt. We don’t understand why this even happened. I don’t, I can’t explain what we are feeling... just hurt.”

They are remembering Luebbers for the light that she shared and asking others to hold their family tight “Not to take life for granted and to always stay close to your family because you never know what’s going to happen,” Bordeau said.

