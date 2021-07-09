Advertisement

Former Haiti residents weigh in on growing unrest

Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.(Joseph Odelyn | AP)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Unrest in Haiti continues in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Our Rachel Mann spoke with two Vermonters who lived in that troubled island nation, to get their take on what’s happening there now.

“I actually heard it from my roommate’s sister. She was like, ‘Did you hear the news? The president got assassinated?’” said Jean Christian Adrien, who grew up in Haiti but came to the United States for college in 2010. He goes home frequently to visit his family. “There’s always conflict between the different political classes and a constant battle between the social classes and the elite.

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux spent five years in Haiti working to prevent politically motivated crime. “If you just change the names and dates of the events and the kind of things that are happening there, they never change,” Marcoux said. He predicts Haiti will remain unstable because it’s not clear who is running the country.

Both Marcoux and Adrien also point to a lack of accountability at the top. “This isn’t just one government. It’s a series of governments that takes the money. Like I said, that corruption is all around. That money never even gets to the poor people,” Marcoux said.

Adrien echoes that sentiment, saying he doesn’t expect those responsible for the president’s assassination to be brought to justice. “It would be hard to keep them accountable. You need big investigations to do that. There’s a lot of corruption. I can bribe you, then nothing is done,” he said.

Four suspects have been killed and six others have been arrested in connection with the assassination.

