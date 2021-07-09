Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests

BOSTON (AP) - Eight people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities are calling a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating between California and New England.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that three of the suspects are from Massachusetts, two each are from Rhode Island and New Hampshire, and one is from Maine.

Prosecutors say during the investigation that started last October, authorities seized about 152 pounds of methamphetamine via controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures. They also seized two guns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.