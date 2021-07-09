Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. Our Calvin Cutler hit the links to learn about Bryson Richards’ passion for the sport.

On a muggy afternoon at the Country Club of Barre, 20-year-old Bryson Richards tees up -- a routine he’s repeated thousands of times.

With a swing of the club, Richard Rockets the ball a satisfying 200-yards. “The competitive nature, and that it’s all on my shoulders, I enjoy that about it,” Richards said.

He’s been playing the game since he can remember. We hit the links with him back in 2006 when he was just five.

Reporter Anson Tebbetts: So, why do you like golf?

Bryson Richardson: It’s my favorite sport and I like to play it.

And he’s only gotten better. During his practice round, he showed us his trusted set of clubs, some of them from before his high school career on the U-32 team, where he graduated in 2019.

Hank Van Orman, U-32′s athletics director, says Bryson struck a balance between academics and athletics, while leading by example. “He’s always been a talented athlete, but more so to see him develop into a strong student-athlete and role model for his peers was the most dramatic progression for him,” he said.

Currently playing at the University of Rhode Island and studying communications, Richards says he’s keeping his eye on the ball in class and on the green. “I always want to be in the lineup. I always want to play, and I know that if it doesn’t start in the classroom then it doesn’t happen, and that’s what my parents taught me growing up,” Richards said.

Richards cinched the Vermont Amateur Championship at the Williston Golf Club posting a four-round total of four under par of 280, winning by eight strokes.

Back on the fairway in Barre with the big win under his belt, Richards says his goal is to play professionally or work in the industry. Fueled by a devotion that has stuck with him from his earlier days sinking birdies and eagles, to a bright future surrounded by the sport he loves. “One day I said I was going to stay home, but I went anyways,” Richards said. “Hopefully I’m going to follow that realistically and see where we go from there.”

