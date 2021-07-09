Advertisement

Marilyn Manson surrenders to police over NH arrest warrant

Marilyn Manson/File
Marilyn Manson/File(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WCAX) - Performer Marilyn Manson -- also known as Brian Hugh Warner -- turned himself into Los Angeles Police Friday on charges related to a 2019 assault in New Hampshire.

The charges stem from a concert in Gilford where Manson allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old videographer who was hired to film the show. He was released under conditions after about 90 minutes in custody.

It comes as Manson faces sexual assault allegations in recent months unrelated to the New Hampshire incident.

Related Story:

Marilyn Manson wanted for New Hampshire assault

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
File photo
Vermont experiencing hard liquor shortages
File image
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184

Latest News

Depot St. Bridge in Rockingham.
In close vote, Rockingham board picks new bridge plan
Timothy Slade
Vt. man faces federal charges connected to 2017 overdose death
Hunter Ramsay
NH man arrested following police chase
An investigation is ongoing after a man wanted in both New Hampshire and Vermont led police on...
Armed, wanted NH man leads police on chase