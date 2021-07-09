Marilyn Manson surrenders to police over NH arrest warrant

LOS ANGELES (WCAX) - Performer Marilyn Manson -- also known as Brian Hugh Warner -- turned himself into Los Angeles Police Friday on charges related to a 2019 assault in New Hampshire.

The charges stem from a concert in Gilford where Manson allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old videographer who was hired to film the show. He was released under conditions after about 90 minutes in custody.

It comes as Manson faces sexual assault allegations in recent months unrelated to the New Hampshire incident.

