NH housing council sets ambitious goals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability in New Hampshire seeks to increase housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024.

The plan was released by the Council on Housing Stability on Friday. It includes a three-year framework to specifically address homelessness across the state, with emphasis on the need for an increase in inventory of affordable housing.

Recommendations include promoting new housing development; reducing barriers to affordable housing; and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.

Related Stories:

Sununu creates housing council to help with homelessness

NH housing industry experts warn evictions could spike

New Hampshire gets federal funds to combat homelessness

New Hampshire gets almost $8M to combat homelessness

New Walpole affordable housing viewed as model for region

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)