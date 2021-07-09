Advertisement

NH sewer main break to cause closures into the weekend

FILE photo
FILE photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There are several closures following a sewer main break in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The break was reported at Baker’s Crossing Conservation Area next to Hardy Hill Road and the Mascoma River.

We’re told because of the nature of the sewer main, it can’t be shut off and needs to be bypassed for repairs. However, because of heavy rains in the forecast, work isn’t expected to start until Saturday.

Packard Hill Covered Bridge and the conservation area will be closed completely.

Riverside Drive between Packard Hill Covered Bridge and Right Space Storage will be closed. Bank Street Extension and Hardy Hill Road will remain open but officials say to expect delays.

We’re told there is no threat to the public water supply and the water is still safe to drink.

Click here for more information and updates.

