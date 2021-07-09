Advertisement

Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

File photo
File photo(WJRT)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gypsy moth caterpillars continue to cause devastation to trees across the region but experts say it’s still not clear what their numbers mean for next year.

Gypsy moth caterpillars are coming out of their pupal stage and now the moths are here. “You can see them writhing around there. They are getting ready to emerge into adults,” said Margaret Skinner, a researcher at the University of Vermont. She says it’s around this time of the year when the male moths fly away and the females lay eggs on trees, the last we will see of them until next year. “The good thing about gypsy moths are there is only one generation a year, so these eggs are not going to hatch until next April

Skinner says one reason for the outbreak this year that devastated trees around the region was that a fungus that helps control their population was not as prevalent due to the dry spring. “This is part of the natural cycle. We may not like it but it is part of the cycle, and the reason the cycle changed was because we had a different natural enemy, and that was this fungus.”

“I don’t think we can really control or prevent an outbreak such as this,” said Kathy Decker with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. She says while staff will monitor the egg count this year, it doesn’t always mean a high level of caterpillars next year, making it hard to predict the damage. “You can’t. It’s not a predictable thing to say, ‘Oh, you reach a threshold of this egg mass, therefore you are going to have this level.’”

Skinner says that most trees should survive and are even coming back already. She says it’s important to not forget about the emerald ash borer, the Asian longhorned beetle, and other invasives that can be even more harmful to trees.

Related Story:

Infestation: Gypsy moth caterpillars munch their way across our region

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography
File photo
Vermont experiencing hard liquor shortages
File image
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184

Latest News

Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests
Trey Anastasio
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
File photo
Burlington program offers LNA training to community
File photo
Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senagal to train in Vermont