Richards wins 2021 Vermont Amateur championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bryson Richards claimed his first Vermont Amateur championship in dominant fashion Thursday at Williston Golf Club.

Playing out of the Country Club of Barre, Richards posted a four round total of four under par 280 to win by eight strokes.

A 2019 U-32 grad who just finished his sophomore season on the University of Rhode Island golf team, Richards was at one under and held a two shot lead after the first two rounds. He opened with a two over 73, but bounced back with a strong round of three under 68 in Wednesday’s second round to move in front.

Richards was able to extend that lead in the third round Thursday morning, firing a four under par 67, the second best round of the tournament to take a seven shot lead into Thursday afternoon’s final round.

Richards was one over in that final round, but it was more than enough to secure his first State Am title.

Troy Goliber of Burlington Country Club was second with a four day total of four over par 288.

There was a four-way tie for third at six over, Ryan Porter of Manchester, Ekwanok’s Taylor Bellemare and Rutland’s Logan Broyles and Max Major. Major, in a tie for 23rd after the first two rounds, set a new course record in Thursday morning’s third round with a five under 66, while Broyles was the only player to shoot under par (a one under 70 and a two under 69) in both rounds Thursday.



Full results: https://vga-vermontgolfassociationregistration.golfgenius.com/pages/2813862

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.