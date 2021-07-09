Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senagal to train in Vermont

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Soldiers from North Macedonia and Senegal will be visiting Vermont for training with the Vermont National Guard starting next week.

The Guard says the two countries have been paired with Vermont through the National Guard State Partnership. The Senegalese Fire Brigade soldiers will participate in demonstrations and training events with various Vermont National Guard, state and local disaster response organizations during the week.

The Guard says the soldiers from North Macedonia will participate in a 14-day course at Camp Johnson designed to provide hands-on defense cyberspace operations training.

