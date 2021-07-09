Advertisement

Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senagal to train in Vermont

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Soldiers from North Macedonia and Senegal will be visiting Vermont for training with the Vermont National Guard starting next week.

The Guard says the two countries have been paired with Vermont through the National Guard State Partnership. The Senegalese Fire Brigade soldiers will participate in demonstrations and training events with various Vermont National Guard, state and local disaster response organizations during the week.

The Guard says the soldiers from North Macedonia will participate in a 14-day course at Camp Johnson designed to provide hands-on defense cyberspace operations training. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography
File photo
Vermont experiencing hard liquor shortages
File image
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184

Latest News

Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests
Trey Anastasio
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
File photo
Burlington program offers LNA training to community
File photo
Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science