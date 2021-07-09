Advertisement

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME — Pope Francis is walking in the corridor, working and even celebrated Mass at a Rome hospital where he will deliver his Sunday weekly blessing while recovering from intestinal surgery, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican’s daily medical update said that Francis’ temperature was normal again following the slight fever he ran Wednesday evening. It said his treatment and recovery at Gemelli Hospital was proceeding as planned.

Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed last Sunday for what the Vatican said was a “severe” narrowing of his large intestine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
File image
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184
Chevy Bolt EV fire
Electric vehicle catches fire while plugged in

Latest News

Courtesy: Pownal Fire Department
Bennington sugar shack destroyed in fire
A Bennington business is helping out a local farm after its sugarhouse was destroyed in a fire.
Bennington sugar shack destroyed in fire
Police searched Thursday at the home on Blake Road in Schuyler Falls.
North Country homicide raises new questions about bail reform
FILE photo
NH sewer main break to cause closures into the weekend