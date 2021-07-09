Vermont cheese-inspired scavenger hunt underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cheesy challenge continues this summer around Vermont.

“The Hunt” is put on by the Vermont Cheese Council. It’s a scavenger hunt that encourages people to get out and complete challenges to win a cheese box prize. Participants can download booklets for one of the six regions in the state and pick at least five of the 10 items to complete. This is the second year of the hunt.

“It’s about exploring, it’s arts, it’s history, it’s outdoors, and of course it’s cheeses. It’s something that the Vermont Cheese Council put together to help people find ways to experience and enjoy some of the best of Vermont from an insider’s perspective,” said the council’s Marty Mundy.

The hunt is going on right now with a deadline to complete by October 22.

