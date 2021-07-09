Advertisement

Vt. man faces federal charges connected to 2017 overdose death

Timothy Slade
Timothy Slade
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Londonderry man is facing federal drug charges four years after a man died of an apparent overdose in his home.

Timothy Slade, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges of distribution of heroin and maintaining a drug-involved premises. In July 2017, police found the body of Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry in Slade’s North Main Street home.

After working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the past year, the Vermont State Police say a federal arrest warrant for Slade was issued last month and he was taken into custody Thursday.

He is due in federal court Friday afternoon.

