BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! After some needed rainfall overnight, Friday shaped up to be a cloudy day. Temperatures rose into the mid 70s in the Champlain Valley earlier in the day, but then fell back into the low 70s this afternoon. Some areas of southern Vermont and the CT River Valley actually saw some upper 70s to near 80 today.

The best weather of the upcoming week arrives just in time for Saturday. Clouds diminish Friday evening and overnight, leading to a sunny start to Saturday. No matter what you’re planning to do, it will be a great day for it from the lake, to the mountains and beyond. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine and comfortable dew points.

Sunday will feature slightly more cloud cover and humidity, but it will still be a fine weekend day. Highs Sunday are trending a couple degrees warmer, but still seasonable in the low 80s. Monday’s weather will be similar to Sunday’s. An isolated shower isn’t out of the question, but it should be a mostly dry day.

More humid summer weather returns next week, as temperatures and dew points rise. At this point, unsettled weather also makes a comeback with chances for showers and storms each day.

Enjoy the beautiful weekend!

-Jess Langlois

