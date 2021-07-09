Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We still have a lttle more wet weather to get through today before we clear things out, just in time for the weekend.

After some heavy downpours on Thursday and Thursday night, today’s rain activity will be more in the way of scattered showers, although there is still a chance for a thunderstorm or two, especially in our southern counties.

Tropical Storm Elsa will be moving up the New England coast today, but it will be staying well to our east, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds near the coastline, but not here in the inland areas.

As we get into the weekend, high pressure will be building in to bring us a couple of nice, summer days. There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday & Sunday and it will be warming back up to normal temperatures again. (Normal high in Burlington is now 82°).

Those temperatures will hold into much of next week. Most of Monday is looking okay, but then a frontal system will be moving in with the chnace for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm, for the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful MAX Advantage weekend! -Gary

