Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies

Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating two robberies that happened the same night and may be connected.

Police responded to a report of a potential robbery near Kerry’s Kwik Stop just after 4:00 O’clock Thursday afternoon.

As they headed to the scene, Police received another call of a second robbery that had just happened.

Police say 36 year-old Thomas Savard Jr. called police to report that a man was trying to steal his backpack so Police asked Savard to wait inside Kerry’s Kwik Stop until they arrive, but he fled the scene.

Police say a witness saw Savard being chased in the area of Decker Towers, which is across the street from the convenience store, and he told the witness that a man was trying to steal his wallet.

Still no word yet on who the second man is but police say it’s possible Savard actually tried to rob him but failed.

The witness, a woman, told Police, that Savard pushed her to the ground and stole her money, that he wanted to use to buy drugs.

She received minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police.

