Jeffersonville Arts Jam finishes for season

The five-week-long Jeffersonville Arts Jam finished up on Saturday.
By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - People spent the afternoon in Jefferson on Saturday appreciating all things art.

The Jeffersonville Arts Jam is a mini version of the Jefferson Art Show, which is an annual one-day event held in the fall. But due to the pandemic, the sponsor of the event, the Cambridge Arts Council, decided to host a smaller version and spread the festival out over the course of five weeks.

Artists say they miss the bigger event but they appreciate having the opportunity to showcase and sell their work.

“It’s not as crowded so I think people are just getting their feet underneath them. It’s kind of a nice pace. It’s been beautiful all day so there’s a lot of things that come together. Everybody’s trying to decide what to do now that they have choices,” said Claire Payne, a wildfire photographer. “I kind of miss that. It’s not a big event but it’s nice that people came out. I sold a couple of pieces today which was nice,” said Piper Strong, a metal sculptor.

Saturday was the last day of the Jeffersonville Arts Jam.

