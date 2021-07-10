Advertisement

Jeffersonville Arts Jam wraps up on Saturday

By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is the last day of this year’s Jeffersonville Arts Jam.

The festival has been going on for the past 5 weeks, which is a new format this year.

The Cambridge Arts Council typically holds a one-day Arts Jam every fall but due to the pandemic, they canceled the event last year, and they still don’t have the staff to put it on. So, they decided to spread it out over the course of several weeks.

Stephen Gothard, the executive director of the Bryan Memorial Gallery, where the event will be held on Saturday, says it’s good to have people back.

“We’ve missed the socialization that is often associated with the arts community. We’re thrilled and the response that we’ve received from the last couple of weeks has been wonderful with people coming in to come to town that probably wouldn’t normally come to town,” said Gothard.

The Bryan Memorial Gallery is kicking off Saturday’s event with an arts demo by Mark Boedges, a local landscape artist, in the morning, followed by a performance from the jazz ensemble “Take 5.”

