Man wanted for crashing a car on Burlington street

Jervon Montgomery, 23, suspect(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man is on the run Friday, after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injuries.

Police are looking for 23 year old, Jervon Montgomery, who was driving the car that crashed on Buell Street Thursday morning.

Other people were inside the car at the time of the crash, when it rolled over after hitting a tree at high speed.

Officers say multiple passengers left the scene before they arrived, but one of them was located and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about Montgomery’s whereabouts, please call police.

