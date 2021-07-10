Advertisement

‘Not Quite Independence Day’ returns to Waterbury

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-standing, quirky tradition will be taking over downtown Waterbury Saturday afternoon.

Not Quite Independence Day is back after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19. Typically NQID is held before the 4th of July so Waterbury residents can celebrate early and enjoy other festivities on the 4th.

This year, the Waterbury Rotary Club pushed it back a few weeks because of the pandemic.

The day begins with a parade down Main St beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a concert in the park, and fireworks at dusk.

Organizers say they’re anticipating it’ll be a fun event.

“We’ve done a lot of planning this year of trying to anticipate how to make it a fun event and a safe event, and we’re all very very lucky that we’re in a better situation with COVID,” says organizer Dan McKibben. “So it’s a fun parade, it’s a great way to celebrate, add it to what you did last weekend or come and celebrate if you missed last weekend.”

McKibben says he doesn’t know how long NQID has been in Waterbury, but it’s been happening for the entirety of the 20+ years he’s lived in town.

The theme of this year’s NQID celebration is ‘The Roaring 20s’ -- meaning either 1920′s themed, or modern-day post pandemic.

