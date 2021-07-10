Advertisement

Pets with potential: Meet the Brady Bunch

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with potential are a family of guinea pigs.

This surprise litter is sure to bring a smile to your face and provide you with hours of cuddles and entertainment.

These three boys and three girls each have their own personalities and are looking for a new home. You can bring home a set of brothers or sisters. You could even introduce them to a guinea friend you may already have at home. To learn more about this loveable bunch, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

