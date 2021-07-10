Advertisement

UFC Hall of Famer opens, visits new Vermont Jiu Jitsu academy

Royce Gracie demonstrates a Jiu Jitsu drill at his new studio in Essex Junction.
Royce Gracie demonstrates a Jiu Jitsu drill at his new studio in Essex Junction.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in Essex Junction got a chance to meet a UFC Hall of Famer and check out his brand new Vermont-based studio.

Local Jiu Jitsu fighters of all ages trained with Royce Gracie before his academy’s grand opening Sunday.

The mixed martial artist owns studios all over the world, now including Gracie Jiu Jitsu Vermont. It was opened with the help of Gracie’s former student and fellow Jiu Jitsu professional Seth Shamp.

Gracie says his father’s Jiu Jitsu lessons taught him confidence. So, his classes focus on instilling that same power in students.

“The message we’re trying to give out back to the students is confidence,” Gracie said. “Teaching is the main thing is confidence. We’re not teaching people how to fight, we’re teaching people how to defend themselves.”

Gracie is only visiting the Green Mountain State, but he’s leaving the studio in good hands.

Shamp will instruct and operate the academy. He says Jiu Jitsu is for everyone and all Vermonters are encouraged to try it for self-defense, sport, exercise, or just for fun.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography
Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests

Latest News

FILE
Cyclist injured in hit and run
FILE
Shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End
More than 2,000 The Prouty participants rode 20 miles through Hanover Saturday.
The Prouty returns to in-person events, breaks fundraising record
Jeffersonville businesses are preparing for post-pandemic life.
How small-town businesses are bouncing back from COVID