UFC Hall of Famer opens, visits new Vermont Jiu Jitsu academy

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in Essex Junction got a chance to meet a UFC Hall of Famer and check out his brand new Vermont-based studio.

Local Jiu Jitsu fighters of all ages trained with Royce Gracie before his academy’s grand opening Sunday.

The mixed martial artist owns studios all over the world, now including Gracie Jiu Jitsu Vermont. It was opened with the help of Gracie’s former student and fellow Jiu Jitsu professional Seth Shamp.

Gracie says his father’s Jiu Jitsu lessons taught him confidence. So, his classes focus on instilling that same power in students.

“The message we’re trying to give out back to the students is confidence,” Gracie said. “Teaching is the main thing is confidence. We’re not teaching people how to fight, we’re teaching people how to defend themselves.”

Gracie is only visiting the Green Mountain State, but he’s leaving the studio in good hands.

Shamp will instruct and operate the academy. He says Jiu Jitsu is for everyone and all Vermonters are encouraged to try it for self-defense, sport, exercise, or just for fun.

