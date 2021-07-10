Advertisement

Vergennes named as a top U.S. lake town

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vergennes, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a getaway at one of the best lake towns in the country, you don’t have to go very far!

Vergennes was named one of the ‘Top 15 Lake Towns in America’ according to Travel and Leisure magazine.

The list, released in June, touts Vergennes’ history as the first and smallest city in Vermont.

It also hits on the proximity to Burlington and Middlebury, but offers Basin Harbor as a perfect spot to stay and unwind.

Vergennes was the only town in Vermont on the list but Wolfeboro, New Hampshire was named as well.

