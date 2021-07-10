Advertisement

What to do Saturday, July 10

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region on Saturday, July 10.

Jeffersonville Arts Jam hosts their last event day Saturday, July 10.

Landscape artist Mark Boedges will kick off the day’s events from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The festivities will then continue with a jazz ensemble. Take 5, will provide music from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

All activities are free and open to the public, but space will be limited. Seating is on a first come first serve basis. The Bryan Memorial Gallery will hold regular viewing hours from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 you can enjoy local music and dancing.

Royalton Community Radio and The Underground Recording Studio will host the event on the South Royalton Green starting at 4 p.m. A few of the acts include Bow Thayer, the Western Terrestrials, and Ali T. Emceed by radio and live stream host Jamie Gage.

There will be a suggested $10 donation to support the musicians. Drinks will be available for adults who are 21 years old or older.

One more live music performance opportunity.

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts live performances are back. They’re kicking off the weekend with Ivory & Gold, ‘Eclectic Americana’. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 for adult non-members, $20 for adult Arts Center members, $15 for 18 & under, non-member, and $10 for 18 & under, members. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged, as tickets will be an additional $5 at the tent.

