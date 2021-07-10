BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start off pleasantly cool, with morning lows in the 50s, and possibly a few 40s in the colder pockets. Morning sun will give way to increasing high clouds, but any showers will hold off until evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, making for a nice end to the weekend. A warm front will then bring showers Sunday night and Monday, though mainly south of the Champlain Valley.

The week will feature unsettled weather, with warm and very humid conditions. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday, though the best chance will be Wednesday and Friday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the muggy 60s. Saturday will turn less humid, though a few showers cannot be ruled out.

