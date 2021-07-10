Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very nice weekend is on the way. Today will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tonight will be pleasantly cool, with lows mainly in the 50s, though the colder valleys may dip into the upper 40s. Morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing high clouds. Any showers, however, are expected to hold off until the evening.

An unsettled week is expected, along with humid conditions. A few showers are possible Monday. Tuesday will be more humid, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A better chance for thunderstorms will occur Wednesday. We’ll have a brief break Thursday morning, then additional showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, which could continue into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with dew points in the 60s to near 70, making it feel a lot like mid-summer.

