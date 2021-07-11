Cyclist injured in hit and run

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A 72-year-old West Rutland man is recovering after a car hit him then left the scene.

It happened in Proctor around 9:30 Saturday morning. Police say the man was riding his bike on West Street when a dark red Hondas struck him and drove off. He sustained minor injuries.

Police say the car is missing its right-side mirror.

They’re looking for whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.