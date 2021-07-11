Advertisement

Families find out what’s buzzing with Vermont’s bugs

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Families inspected insects for the annual Bug Walk at the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington Sunday afternoon.

Bugs are the closest creatures you’ll find on earth to aliens in outer space -- that’s a favorite saying of Michael Sabourin, the president of the Vermont Entomological Society.

Bug lovers of all ages immersed themselves in nature Sunday. So, what is a bug walk? It’s simply a day spent walking through Huntington’s wilderness while keeping an eye out for different insects.

For Sabourin, running these events with the museum is like working with extended family. He says he enjoys showing bug walkers how vastly diverse insects can appear.

“I think it’s an interesting phenomenon to show these tiny things and then these huge things, and they’re both moths, or both dragonflies, or damselflies, or you know, big butterflies or a tiny butterfly... The variation I think is kind of interesting,” Sabourin said.

Some bug walkers are regulars at this annual event. Larry Haugh of the Green Mountain Audubon Society has joined the bug walk for many years to enjoy the fresh air and to learn as much as he can.

“Yeah, there are bugs that can hurt you but very few, and so what I think is great is these walks get people familiar with... They don’t have to worry about almost all bugs,” Haugh said.

Among some of the many bugs spotted Sunday include the infamous gypsy moth caterpillar, a bluet, a Japanese beetle, and a daddy longlegs.

The spider sightings were a highlight for Reed Hands Hubbard, who got to learn even more about his favorite type of insect, the arachnid.

“I relearned that spiders use their silk to protect their eggs. I had known that before I did this walk, but way before. I had forgotten, but then once I saw it again, I relearned it,” the aspiring entomologist said.

