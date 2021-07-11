Advertisement

Free weekly food pick-up in Winooski

Courtesy: Winooski Memorial Library
Courtesy: Winooski Memorial Library(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Anyone in need of fresh food can find exactly that on Wednesdays in Winooski.

The Winooski Memorial Library has partnered with the Intervale Center and Feeding Chittenden to offer food distribution outside of the O’Brien Center each week.

It’s part of the Intervale Center’s “Gleaning Program” which brings unused, seasonal and local produce to households that need it most.

The program runs from July to October and is totally free, you just need to bring your own bag.

“Coming out of the pandemic, a lot of folks are still facing food insecurity. So, it’s just great to offer a nutritional items to the community for free. No questions asked, you just show up, go home, and cook yourself a lovely meal,” said Nate Eddy with the Winooski Memorial Library.

The Winooski food pick-up is open every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 pm.

Click here to learn more about the project.

