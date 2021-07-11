Advertisement

Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept into a drainage ditch while trying to leave the car. Her body was later found in a creek.(Source: MSHP/KSDK/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Flash flooding is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Missouri.

Authorities said the girl, who the family identified as Aaleya Carter, was swept down a storm drain while trying to leave the car Saturday morning.

The girl was riding with family members when the car was swept off the road by floodwater.

The car landed on a concrete drain.

Three people inside the vehicle made it out safely, but when the girl tried to exit, she fell down the drain.

Her body was later found in a creek.

Police said the floodwater reached as high as 2 feet on the highway.

