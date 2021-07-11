Advertisement

Jet fuel delivery snafu causing some BTV flight delays

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington International Airport officials tell Channel 3 News a wholesaler in Albany, N.Y. that provides jet fuel to most of BTV’s major airlines ran out of juice.

Leaders say multiple loads that were supposed to arrive in South Burlington Saturday never made it.

Delta, American, and United Airlines’ supplies have run dry. But Frontier and JetBlue Airlines don’t rely on this fuel, so those planes are stocked.

Heritage Aviation is the company that distributes fuel from the Albany vendor to the airlines. CEO Matt Collins tells Channel 3 News this is a rare situation.

“This has never happened. I’ve been on the air field for almost 13 years now, and I have not seen this. We have gotten close before, but never really completely out,” Collins said.

Collins says Heritage Aviation is reserving some fuel for a medical emergency.

He says the impacted airlines can choose to take off, then fill up at another airport, but that’s their call.

Collins and airport officials say they’re expecting three to four shipments of fuel Monday, which should fix the problem.

Check your flight status before arriving at the airport.

This story is developing.

