Maine triples number of sensors that track large sharks

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine is nearly tripling the number of acoustic shark detectors in coastal waters a year after the state’s first fatal shark attack.

The Department of Marine Resources deployed eight acoustic receivers in coastal waters a year ago between Wells and Popham Beach, raising the number of sensors to 11.

This summer, there are 32 of them. The sensors don’t provide real-time data, and have to be brought to shore for the data to be downloaded.

The agency says the goal is to provide information about migration and habitat use of great white sharks.

