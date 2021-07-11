Advertisement

Maine triples number of sensors that track large sharks

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine is nearly tripling the number of acoustic shark detectors in coastal waters a year after the state’s first fatal shark attack.

The Department of Marine Resources deployed eight acoustic receivers in coastal waters a year ago between Wells and Popham Beach, raising the number of sensors to 11.

This summer, there are 32 of them. The sensors don’t provide real-time data, and have to be brought to shore for the data to be downloaded.

The agency says the goal is to provide information about migration and habitat use of great white sharks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Jervon Montgomery, 23, suspect
Man wanted for crashing a car on Burlington street
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield

Latest News

Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire
One man is dead following a plane crash in New Hampshire.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire