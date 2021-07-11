Advertisement

Montpelier’s Parkapalooza begins this week

Courtesy: Montpelier Parks
Courtesy: Montpelier Parks(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Parkapalooza starts up again this Thursday, entering it’s fifth year of fun.

The annual family-friendly concert series was supposed to start on July 8, but got rained out.

However, this week, Hubbard Park will be abuzz once more with free music, picnic space, and even a 100-foot long waterslide.

Entertainment will be provided by the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers, with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Parkapalooza has been a massive success in years past, and organizers are optimistic that this year will be the same.

”I mean, I can’t think of a better thing to do on a Thursday night than come to Hubbard Park and see music with your friends and family and bring your picnic and have dinner and do the slip and slide, adults can do it too. Yeah, it’s just a super good time and it’s a great Vermont summer activity,” said Alec Ellsworth with Montpelier Parks.

Parkapalooza events run each week from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through August 19

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Jervon Montgomery, 23, suspect
Man wanted for crashing a car on Burlington street
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Governor Phil Scott
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire