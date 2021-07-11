Montpelier’s Parkapalooza begins this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Parkapalooza starts up again this Thursday, entering it’s fifth year of fun.

The annual family-friendly concert series was supposed to start on July 8, but got rained out.

However, this week, Hubbard Park will be abuzz once more with free music, picnic space, and even a 100-foot long waterslide.

Entertainment will be provided by the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers, with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Parkapalooza has been a massive success in years past, and organizers are optimistic that this year will be the same.

”I mean, I can’t think of a better thing to do on a Thursday night than come to Hubbard Park and see music with your friends and family and bring your picnic and have dinner and do the slip and slide, adults can do it too. Yeah, it’s just a super good time and it’s a great Vermont summer activity,” said Alec Ellsworth with Montpelier Parks.

Parkapalooza events run each week from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through August 19

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.