New Hampshire road being renamed in honor of fallen officer

Courtesy: Sen Maggie Hassan
Courtesy: Sen Maggie Hassan(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A portion of Route 125 through Brentwood is being renamed in honor of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

A dedication ceremony for the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway is being held Saturday.

Arkell was a long-serving police officer in Brentwood who was killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2014.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will join state leaders, members of the law enforcement community and Arkell’s family at the ceremony.

