New Hampshire road being renamed in honor of fallen officer

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A portion of Route 125 through Brentwood is being renamed in honor of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

A dedication ceremony for the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway is being held Saturday.

Arkell was a long-serving police officer in Brentwood who was killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2014.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will join state leaders, members of the law enforcement community and Arkell’s family at the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.