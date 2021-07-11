New York sends ranger, firefighter west to battle blaze

NEW YORK (WCAX) - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is sending two first responders to Oregon to help tackle the wildfire there.

The DEC forest ranger and firefighter will join a crew of federal, state, and local fire agencies battling the bootleg fire.

Nearly every year, New York State deploys its wildland firefighters to western states. While they contain fires and minimize damage as part of the job, officials say the crews are also gaining experience that’ll prepare them to respond to incidents closer to home.

