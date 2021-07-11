Advertisement

New York sends ranger, firefighter west to battle blaze

Courtesy of Incident Info System
Courtesy of Incident Info System(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is sending two first responders to Oregon to help tackle the wildfire there.

The DEC forest ranger and firefighter will join a crew of federal, state, and local fire agencies battling the bootleg fire.

Nearly every year, New York State deploys its wildland firefighters to western states. While they contain fires and minimize damage as part of the job, officials say the crews are also gaining experience that’ll prepare them to respond to incidents closer to home.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography
Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests

Latest News

Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
FILE
Cyclist injured in hit and run
FILE
Shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End