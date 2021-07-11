Advertisement

NY uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise.

That’s according to the state’s latest data, released on Saturday.

About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday.

That’s up from 369 people, a 42% increase, for the prior week.

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants and is urging more people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Jervon Montgomery, 23, suspect
Man wanted for crashing a car on Burlington street
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Governor Phil Scott
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire