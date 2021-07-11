NY uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise.

That’s according to the state’s latest data, released on Saturday.

About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday.

That’s up from 369 people, a 42% increase, for the prior week.

The state Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants and is urging more people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.