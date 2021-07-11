Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - One man is dead following a plane crash in New Hampshire.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday evening in Charlestown, New Hampshire.

Two men were on board at the time of the crash -- one of which died at the scene. The other is seriously injured.

There’s no word yet on what caused the plane to crash, but the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

