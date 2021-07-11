Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Berlin man is dead following a motorcycle versus car crash Saturday afternoon in the town of Marshfield.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Vt. Route 232. Vermont State Police say David Boswell, 43, of Berlin was travelling southbound on Route 232, near the Groton Forest Road Campground when a car pulled out of a driveway and hit him.

Boswell was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. The driver of the car was Wilber Brown, 57, of Barre.

Police say Brown had a passenger in the car with him, who was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brown was not hurt.

VT Route 232 remained closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

The investigating is still ongoing.

