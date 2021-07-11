Advertisement

The Prouty returns to in-person events, breaks fundraising record

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - In its 40th year, The Prouty is just shy of its record-breaking $4 million fundraising goal.

The golfing, biking, and cycling events continue in person and online through Sunday.

More than 2,000 cyclists peddled 20 miles through the streets of Hanover Saturday morning, as part of the annual event benefitting Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

“The funds raised really makes a difference in our community, funding ground-breaking research and meaningful patient and family support services. All the things that aren’t covered by insurance, The Prouty makes it possible,” said Jaclynn Rodriguez of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.

With last year’s event being virtual, riders say they’re excited to be back in person, all working towards a common goal.

“It really is the community coming together. As a cancer survivor, it really is important for patients to have that kind of support,” said participant Carolyn Frie.

“I ride for cancer patients everywhere. I ride for my dad who’s a survivor, and I ride for my dear friend Dee Thompson, who passed away two weeks ago -- only 54 years old,” said participant Nicole Denouden.

While the golfing, biking, and walking events that are all part of the Prouty fundraiser took place in person, all events are happening on different days throughout the weekend, and there was no big after party.

“We had more than a thousand participants take part virtually. The virtual started June 1, so 40 days for the 40th. People around the world have been Proutying virtually,” Rodriquez said.

Participation has not returned to what it was pre-pandemic. But, Rodriguez says the event is on track to bring in more money than ever.

