Several people injured in crash with moose

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Several people are injured following a crash with a moose.

Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.

We’re told a car hit the moose head on and then landed on a pickup truck before crashing into a guardrail.

The truck then went over the guardrail and rolled down an 40-foot embankment.

Everyone in both vehicles were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

We’re told there was also a small dog named Pebbles in the truck that was not harmed.

