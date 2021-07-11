Several people injured in crash with moose

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Several people are injured following a crash with a moose.

Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.

We’re told a car hit the moose head on and then landed on a pickup truck before crashing into a guardrail.

The truck then went over the guardrail and rolled down an 40-foot embankment.

Everyone in both vehicles were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.

We’re told there was also a small dog named Pebbles in the truck that was not harmed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.