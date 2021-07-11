Several people injured in crash with moose
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Several people are injured following a crash with a moose.
Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
We’re told a car hit the moose head on and then landed on a pickup truck before crashing into a guardrail.
The truck then went over the guardrail and rolled down an 40-foot embankment.
Everyone in both vehicles were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
We’re told there was also a small dog named Pebbles in the truck that was not harmed.
