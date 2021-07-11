Shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for whoever fired a gun in Burlington’s Old North End early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. near Hickok and Greene streets. They say a small group of people got into a verbal argument. Someone was waving around a gun, and it went off. The person who fired the gun left the scene as officers arrived.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.