Shots fired in Burlington’s Old North End

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for whoever fired a gun in Burlington’s Old North End early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. near Hickok and Greene streets. They say a small group of people got into a verbal argument. Someone was waving around a gun, and it went off. The person who fired the gun left the scene as officers arrived.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

