State offers tips on how to compost without attracting bears

FILE -
FILE -(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it is receiving reports of problems with bears looking for food near people’s homes.

With the state’s food scrap ban in effect, the department is offering tips on how to compost without attracting bears.

The department says to use three parts of brown material such as dried leaves, yard debris or wood chips for one part of green material, including kitchen scraps, vegetables and small amounts of fruits.

It also says not to add meat, bones or seafood leftovers to compost and to enclose the composter in electric fencing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

