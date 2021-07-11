Advertisement

Two men in the hospital after road rage incident

Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that sends two men to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Parker Road and Chamberlain Hill Road, in the town of Vershire.

Police say Christopher Eaton, 53 of Vershire was driving down Parker Road when he approached another car blocking traffic.

Police say Torrey Fifield, 37 of Fairlee was standing next to the car blocking traffic with a crowbar. Eaton attempted to go down a side street, but hit Fifield in the process and then hit a tree.

Police say prior to Fifield blocking traffic, Eaton and Fifield engaged in a road rage incident.

Both Fifield and Eaton were sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

